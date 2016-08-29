The acting chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddy Blay, on Sunday urged Christians at the Muzama Disco Christo Church to at least continue praying for President John Mahama till after the elections, by which time he would have been defeated and kicked out of office.

According for him, praying for the president would help him steer the affairs of the country with wisdom. Let us pray for the incumbent president that God would give him wisdom to rule this country till we say good bye to him on 7th December,” he noted

He entreated Christians to also pray for the country's judges to master confidence as they go about their work without fear or favour.

He also urged them to pray for the Electoral Commission in order for them to act appropriately to ensure a free and fair election.

He said praying for the Electoral Commission, judges and the president's exit would help Ghana to be peaceful prosperous when Nana Akufo -Addo takes office in 2017.

“I know the Musama church is a benevolent church since my childhood days. I want you to continue helping Ghanaians from this hunger and crisis that we are facing as a nation as we prepare to go to the polls in December. Pray that the election would be peaceful. Pray for the EC and the judges to work without fear or favour. We need peace before, during and after the elections” he noted.

He was addressing a congregation of the Muzama Disco Christo Church on their peace festival celebration at Gomoa Eshiem in the Central Region.

The NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for the Gomoa West constituency, lawyer Kojo Kom Abban on his part, said a Nana Akufo-Addo administration would need the support of Christians to make Ghana better.

“We in the NPP believe in prayers and are ready to work church leaders when voted to lead this country. Nana Akuffo Addo would lead Ghana to the promise land when we all pray for his victory in 2016,” he stated.

The head pastor of the Muzama Disco Christo church, MocknajeEba Jehu-Appiah Akaboha IV, in his sermon, prayed for a peaceful election and wished the party the best of luck in the elections.

In attendance were the NPP's National Campaign Chairman Peter Mark Manu, supported by Central Regional executives of the party.

– citifmonline