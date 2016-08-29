KMA Boils Over PM



Tension is brewing in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) due to an attempt by 71 out of the 135 total members of the assembly to impose a Presiding Member (PM) on the House.

The 71 members reportedly met at the KMA Common Hall on Friday without the knowledge of other members and elected Abraham Boadi aka 'Opooman', Assemblyman of the Ridge Nhyiaeso Electoral Area as their compromised candidate for the PM position at the assembly.

Other members of the KMA, led by Umaru I. Djagana, Fante New Town, Elliot Bannor, Atonsu Kuwait and Afranie Benjamin, Emena Boadi, among others, vehemently kicked against the election on Friday by the other 71 members, describing the move as illegal.

They alleged that Kofi Senya, who failed to gain the required votes in his bid to become the PM, wants to impose his lackey, Opooman on the KMA so as to steer the affairs of the assembly clandestinely after he withdraws from the race.

Umaru Djagana described the said meeting, which was called by Alexander Sarfo Kesse, Krobo Electoral Area Assemblyman, another staunch ally of Kofi Senya, as illegal and sternly warned that any attempt by Mr Senya to impose anybody on KMA would be strongly resisted.

He also told DAILY GUIDE that per the standing orders of the KMA, it is only the Coordinating Director, Michael Ataogye, who is the secretary of the House that has the power to call meetings of the KMA.

Umaru Djagana stated that members of the KMA are expecting the Coordinating Director to call a meeting during which Kofi Senya and Baffuor Agyei Kesse, the Adumhene, both contestants of the PM, would step aside for fresh nominations to be opened.

He stated emphatically that the other members of the House do not recognize Opooman as the next PM of the KMA, stressing that the assembly ought to operate fairly and transparently in the election of the next PM for peace to prevail.

Umaru Djagana stated that he and his group have the development of Kumasi at heart, adding that they only want to ensure that the necessary steps and regulations of the KMA are strictly are upheld.

He urged Kofi Senya not to attempt to manage the assembly like his personal property.

The Fante New Town Assemblyman appealed passionately to the KMA Coordinating Director to quickly summon a meeting to nominate new people and conduct a free and fair election to ensure peace and development.

