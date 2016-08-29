Titus-Glover Stops Burkinabes



Confusion marred the Limited Voter Registration exercise at the Tema Regional Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) when the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover prevented some persons suspected to be Burkinabes from registering.

The Tema East parliamentary candidate of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Robert Kempes Ofosuware, allegedly led the six supposed foreigners to register.

But the incumbent MP foiled their supposed plan upon hearing the information which led to misunderstanding between the supporters of the parties at the venue.

It took the intervention of police personnel from Tema Community 1 District Headquarters, led by their Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dominic Agbozo to calm tempers for the registration to continue peacefully.

Interestingly, three of the suspected foreigners disappeared from the area some few minutes upon seeing the police, raising suspicion in the area.

The remaining three remained in the queue to go through the process and were challenged by the agent of the MP.

Mr Titus-Glover, speaking to the media, disclosed that the registration of the 'foreigners' would lead to commotion in the area.

He disclosed that he would do everything possible to stop the suspected foreigners from registering to vote in elections in the country.

The MP promised to use all legal means to defend his seat, adding that members of the NDC were scheming to capture the seat from him.

“I would do everything within the limit of the law to prevent these guys who are not Ghanaians from registering. I will resist registration in all forms because we cannot allow foreigners to determine our fate in Ghana,” he stated.

On his part, Robert Kempes Ofosuware, denied bringing foreigners to register, stressing that the people were all Ghanaians.

He stated that his opponent had employed mechanisms to stop people from registering as part of his agenda.

“I don't know what is wrong with Titus; he has his own agenda which I would not want to be part. If he thinks these guys are Burkinabes, he should use the legal means to prevent them. I don't know why he doesn't want to do so,” the former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) added.

According to him, the incumbent MP should not physically stop people from registering.

The people are not foreigners since they have the guts to join the queue to register, he disclosed.

Constituents from four constituencies- Tema East, Tema West, Tema Central and Kpone-Katamanso are undertaking the registration exercise at the Regional Office of the EC in Tema.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema