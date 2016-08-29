Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has received authorization from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to be a Primary Dealer (PD) in the purchase and sale of Government of Ghana securities under the new wholesale auction system.

This will allow the bank to purchase Treasury bills and bonds in bulk at the weekly primary auction and on-sell them to individuals and corporate investors and holders in the secondary market.

The authorization offers the opportunity to customers and non-customers of Fidelity Bank to buy and sell Treasury bills or bonds at their comfort.

Customers are now able to contact any of the 75 branches of the bank nationwide and make their purchases of treasury bills and bonds.

According to the bank, it is ever ready to offer investors competitive rates on their Treasury bills and bonds purchases or pay cash within minutes of selling their bills and bonds to the bank.