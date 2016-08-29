GREPA Joins International Ethics Standards Coalition

The Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA) has joined a new international coalition that will develop the first set of globally recognized ethics standards for real-estate and related professional organizations.

The International Ethics Standards (IES) Coalition currently consists of nearly 100 member organizations with professionals working in diverse range of countries around the world.

Coalition Members, many of which already have their own codes of conduct focusing on qualities such as trustworthiness, integrity and respect, will work together to align job ethics principles through new international standards.

GREPA, established in 2011 to bring harmony, networking and cooperation among members of the Real Estate Industry in Ghana, seeks to promote and maintain the highest standard of conduct in all real estate transactions and has its own robust standards and codes of ethics.

“GREPA is committed to working with our fellow global professionals to develop a common ethics standard. We strongly believe establishing this important standard across the entire supply chain will enhance transparency, consistency and trust in the services being offered by professionals in the global and interconnected marketplace”, Jonah Asante, International Coordinator for GREPA told this newspaper.

The IES Coalition was first proposed during a meeting of a number of the founding organisations at the United Nations (New York) in October 2014.

The final International Ethics Standard will be published during 2016. More information and the consultation can be seen at www.ies-coalition.org

GREPA believes its latest membership to the IES in addition to other international affiliations such as the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Illinois Association of Realtors (IAR), International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) and the International Consortuim of Real Estate Associations (ICREA) would further strengthen Ghana's Real Estate Systems through relevant in-house training, advocacy , improved technology and international networking opportunities.

“It also means a renewed confidence and unprecedented growth in the Real Estate Industry in Ghana with significant impact on the National Economy” Mr. Asante added.

"As Parliament of Ghana prepares to pass a comprehensive Real Estate Bill to support the development of a strong real estate market, it is in the right direction that GREPA aligns itself with strong institutions and also prepare its members for the market" Mrs Victoria Sampah, (Founder - GREPA)