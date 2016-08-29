Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Headlines | 29 August 2016 08:36 CET

39 Ghanaian pilgrims repatriated from Saudi Arabia

By CitiFMonline

Some thirty nine female pilgrims from Ghana have been repatriated from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The Pilgrims Affairs Office, Ghana (PAOG) regret to announce the repatriation of some 39 female pilgrims from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” a statement from the Pilgrims office said.

According to the statement, those repatriated comprised of 9 minors and 30 others categorised as being “without guardians because they are less than 40 years.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requires that all ladies less than 40 years old be accompanied by an adult male relative.

The statement however said PAOG is working with immigration officers and the Saudi Ambassador to Ghana to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

“Insha Allah It is our hope that when it is done the affected pilgrims will return to continue their pilgrimage,” the statement added.

Hajj pilgrims fly to Mecca
The first batch of 500 Muslim Pilgrims were flown directly from the Tamale airport to Jedda, Saudi Arabia on August 19, 2016.

According to the Hajj committee, about five thousand pilgrims are to fly from Ghana to Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj pilgrimage.


By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin

Headlines

Remember,nobody is useless.
By: Ablordeppey c.k Wond
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img