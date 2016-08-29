Guinness Ghana appoints first Ghanaian Supply Chain Director

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has appointed Isaac Tosu as the Supply Chain Director effective September 2017, reporting to the Managing Director.

The first Ghana to assume this position, he be a member of the Executive Management Team.

Isaac Tosu's responsibilities will include embedding operational excellence and enhancing Supply organizational capability in service of GGBL’s ambition of becoming the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer goods Company in Ghana.

Isaac joined GGBL as an Engineering Performance Manager in 2012 from Unilever Ghana.

During his time in GGBL Isaac has served as the Head of Engineering and Compliance and most recently Brewery Manager - Achimota.

Under this leadership as Brewery Manager the Achimota Supply Chain department transformed the brewery to be one of the most improved sites in Diageo.

Francis Agbonlahor, Managing Director, GGBL said he was delighted to have Isaac join the executive management team.

“He will certainly bring value to our business with his expertise, inter-personal skills, focus and resilience. As the first Ghanaian Supply Chain Director, Isaac’s appointment is testament to our commitment to grow and develop talent within the business," said Mr Agbonlahor .

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com