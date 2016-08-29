VoiceFactory: Patrons ‘boogie’ the night away

Patrons of the Voice Factory grand finale did not just come to cheer their favourite contestants but came along with their dancing shoes.

The rains have threatened to mar the event but the patrons are not even perturbed, making use of every inch of space to ‘boogie’ down.

The contestants have been exceptional on the night, giving the patrons all the reasons to continue dancing the night away.

The grand finale of Citi FM's music talent hunt reality show, Voice factory: Gospel Edition is being held at the forecourt of Citi FM in Adabraka.

The four contestants in the race are competing for the ultimate prize of GHc 5,000.

The show started in June 2016 with auditions that featured 36 talented singers who all came to minister in the studios of Citi 97.3 FM.

Photos by Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonilne.com/Ghana