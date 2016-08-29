Ideal Finance Receives Honorary Award At 21st GJA

Ghana’s fastest growing financial service provider, Ideal Finance limited, the flagship subsidiary of groupe ideal has received an honorary award at the 21st Ghana journalist awards 2016 at the banquet hall in Accra.

A citation mentioned ideal finance limited as a trail blazer in taking sponsorship of the GJA to a monumental height.

Complementing the accolades, the award addressed the company as pacesetter to enhancing development of journalism in the country.

The award also underscored ideal finance’s massive support towards the Ghana journalist association awards as the lead sponsor for this year’s award.

This is first in history for a company to have come on board with two cars as prize packages since the inception of the journalist awards, a gesture that has been endorsed by many especially journalists.

The president of groupe ideal, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani said, the move is to motivate and inspire journalist to bring out their best in their writing and reporting. He promised that to enhance a free, fair and peaceful elections, he is looking forward to instituting other awards that will drive and inspire journalists and media houses reportage in election 2016.

The president of GJA, Mr. Affail Monney reiterated that, courtesy ideal finance, this year’s scheme is awarding a Hyundai SUV for ultimate winner while winner of Nii Kotei Dzani award for best financial reporting will take home a brand new Hynudai saloon car.

He lauded the Groupe Ideal’s gesture and asked for more in the year to come.

This year’s awards is under the theme ‘’Media for undisputed and peaceful 2016 election: the support of civil society.’’

Ideal Finance is Groupe Ideal’s flagship brand established in 2010, licensed and regulated by Bank of Ghana. They specialize in providing tailored financing solutions to businesses with emphasis on SMEs, organizations and individuals.