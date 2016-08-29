Akyem Awisa Marks Odwira Festival

It was full of tradition amidst drumming and dancing to the prestigious atumpan, frontomfrom as chiefs and people of Akyem Awisa climax odwira festival.

The festival was celebrated to mark 100 years of quality education in Akyem Awisa.

The festival drew huge number of people from in and outside the country to Awisa.

Chiefs of nearby communities were present in their numbers to grace the occasion.

A representative of His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Kofi Adams; Mr. Solomon Nkansah together with Hon. Emmanuel Kwakye DCE of Birim South District, NDC parliamentary candidate of Akyem Swedru Constituency Robert Ansah were present to donate some amount to support the occasion.

Also present were the Progressive People's Party's vice presidential candidate Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Eastern Regional Chairman of NPP, Hon Yaw Osafo Marfo, Dr. Agyei Marfo, Dr. Kwakye Marfo, Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko MP Akyem Swedru, Mr. Kofi Asamoah, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa,Prof. Dr. Kwabena Danso, Prof. Kwame Karikari, Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi GFA President, Leut. Col. Broni of Akyem Achiase Jungle welfare, clergy.and many others

The guest Speaker for the occasion was Omanhene of Essikado Traditional area in the Central Region, Nana Kobina Nketsia V.

The theme for the festival was "Education and Tradition for Development"