The village boy

He is totally clueless of what the future holds

for him

To him, being a roman father is the highest

achievement ever worth striving for in life..

The village boy

In his palm, right from birth, was a sword of

liberation

A sword unto which he held tenaciously

without even his knowledge

On his shoulders lies the destiny of a great

nation..

Only he, had the very words that constitutes a

worded preset of emancipation, in all of its

form, of a continent

The village boy,

Just like he chased lizards and mice in the

forests of Nkroful,

He chased away foreign governors

He set a pace

Yea! A pace whose paths no longer exists

So many decades down..no one have really

proven to be like him..

At least to the best of my knowledge...

A village boy with a hopeless future, gave a

meaning to the lives of the hopeful

He liberated a nation whose citizens for so

many centuries have wallowed in a mountain

of despair in the presence of a vast ocean of

material wealth

He envissioned and he defined,

He planned and he approached,

He collaborated and he failed,

He went through pains and he never gave up,

He beseeched and he pressed

No, no he was never tired, just like Martin

Luther King, he worked with the faith that

"Unearned suffering is redemptive"

He was not a hypocrite in his quest for

liberation..

He conducted his struggles on high grounds of

discipline

He fought against colour

He opposed racism

To him, wisdom was not on the basis of colour

Yea! To him, as many blacks as possible that so

thirts for wisdom, to them it is readily

accessible.

The village boy...

History will remenber you

Generations will remember you

For you are a legend and your legacies testifies

to that..

Indeed "When the black man is given the

chance, he will prove to the whole world that

he is somebody"

Yes, The black man is capable of taking care of

his own affairs!

Ernest Sakah