Claim Your Intrinsic Spiritual Powers To Protect Your Children And Family - Part (2)

It is a self-destruct to accept an alien interpretation of the same God that created you. The same God who created you has revealed Herself to you through your Divine Cultural Practices or African Cosmology. There is an adage that counsels us from instructing a child about God in African Cosmology. It implies that every child has the intrinsic awareness of God in his environment.

Any alien that insists on presenting his conception of God to you is actually presenting his own cultural practices to you. The acceptance of an alien interpretation of God renders you subservient to such a person. You ignorantly start to dress, speak his language, and you subconsciously accept his cultural practices as superior than yours. In fact, you have become his or her slave in all spectrum of human experience and have rendered your creative powers to such a person.

My people we are created in the image of the same God that created us. Indeed we share every particle with the One who created us in his own image. It then holds that human beings are part and parcel of God, The Cosmic Energy. It must be made emphatically clear that Africans have never worshiped our Ancestors, our planet ( Asaase Yaa), trees, rivers, mountains, the moon, the sun, stars, planets and the galaxies.

This writer vehemently insists that The Cosmic Energy, who you call God created the universe and became part and parcel of it. It implies that God is intrinsic in nature and that includes you. Africans have always tapped into the Cosmic Energy intrinsic in nature for our harmonious co- existence with nature. Unfortunately, the ignoramuses of African Cosmology label us nature worshipers, animists. We categorically reject their assertion and are always ready to educate them.

Africans have always tapped into the Cosmic Energy who is known as Ogya Mframa in the Akan language in Ghana. The current religious phenomena pervading in Ghana and Africa as whole is destructively alarming. The psyche of the African is confused and it does not augur well for the development of the continent. Anything alien is perceived as better than some of the excellent things he has. The sad news is that the African with a borrowed alien cosmology subconsciously hate herself/himself and buying his own disease by eating junk food such as fast foods that create diabetes, high blood pressure and many other diseases.

In fact, I do empathize with my people due to lack of knowledge on their part. I am assuring everyone who wants to free herself/himself from mental and spiritual bondage can start today. Your imagination and consciousness is your spiritual power; the astral entity you possess is your weapon and you can tap into the astral entities of the Cosmic Energy, Asaase Yaa, your Beneficent Ancestors, Rivers, Trees, Mountains, the Moon, Sun, Stars, Planets, and Galaxies. You can start pouring libation today using water and call the names of Rivers in your village, Ghana, and Africa as whole. Please, do not forget to mention the entities in the Ocean, Moon, Planets, Sun, Stars, and the Galaxies to overpower the elemental spirits and witches. I promise you by the Powers of The Cosmic Energy you shall experience spiritual liberation.

Your liberation from mental and spiritual bondage shall empower your astral entity to travel to anywhere in the universe in a split second to protect yourself and family by casting around them the aura of Cosmic Energy. Witches do not have access power to tap into astral entities in Rivers, Trees, Mountains, Oceans, Moons, Sun, Stars and all Galactic Powers. After the libation say Amen-Ra three times. Perform the libation in the open at home so that everyone can hear you. Do it in the morning and the evening before you go to bed and wait for miracles.

You shall see miracles in your life. This Divine Knowledge was given to me to freely and I have the moral and ethical obligation to share with every African. After timely death your astral entity retains your conscious mind to become two dimensional entity. In fact, you become energy beam to go back to the Source of life, the Sun where your ancestors welcome you home. Your departed Ancestors live in a Bliss in the Sun. Indeed, after life you join them as a family.

It must be made clear that Trees, Stones, Minerals, Metals, Oceans, planets, Moons, Suns have feelings like you and me and they appreciate your friendship. They are constantly yearning for your friendship. I will leave you here today. Amen-Ra!

REV. YAW OBENG-ADUASARE, M.DIV.

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK

AUGUST 27, 2016