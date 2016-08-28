Setting The Records Straight, The True Story of DBI

I have been monitoring the tv3 parliamentary debate with keen interest from the start including that of my own constituency, DBI which happened today, 25th August, 2016.

The debate which was between Dr. Sebastian Sandaare, the NDC PC and Charles Lwanga Bagonlori, the NPP PC was arguably, one of the much awaited encounter considering the academic and professional disposition of the candidates involved. This, I'm proud as a constituent because it tells the whole nation how rich we are in terms of human resources

However, I was extremely disappointed at the turn of events in some of the submissions of Charles Lwanga Bagonlori, the NPP PC. Some of the issues he raised on such a big platform, largely distort the facts on the ground.

I wish to set the records straight.

Firstly, my good brother Charles Lwanga misinformed the public by succinctly stating that " the constituency has seen no development" since the NDC came to power. I am sure he wanted to use his good luminary skills as a lawyer to defend his statement and deceive the public into buying the idea that the constituency has seen no development since the NDC regime. Let me put it on record that his own village has seen significant development.

The CHPS compound in Owlo was build by the NDC government. A road has been constructed to link Owlo and Duong. The dug out in Owlo has been rehabilitated. Owlo is a beneficiary of the rural electrification project. Mr. Barrister, are you not aware of all these? What do you call development then? We all understand the term development because it is not one of your flamboyant legal vocabularies that can confuse some of us. I can't fathom why you choose to sound that low by peddling such unwarranted distortions when you are a role model to some of us.

Mr. Charlse Lwanga, it appears you are too busy in your legal profession that you don't have ample time to go round the constituency to appraise yourself with the appreciable level of development ongoing across the length and breath of the constituency.

It is not too late though. Let me kindly walk you through the constituency and refer you to some of the major projects.

I want to state categorically clear that whatever project I will be mentioning here is executed between 2013- 2016. I may not have space to mention them all but a few would help in your next debate( if any).

In the area of health, the constituency can now boast of the following:

1. Construction and furnishing of a CHPS compound at Kamahegu.

2. Construction and furnishing CHPS compound at Sazie.

3. Furnishing a CHPS compound at Jimpensi.

4. Furnishing of CHPS at Konzokalaa

5. Construction and furnishing of CHPS compound at Duang.

6. Construction and furnishing of CHPS at Dakyie

7. Construction and furnishing of CHPS at Tuori- Worgberi.

8. Construction and furnishing of CHPS at Jolonyiri.

9. Renovation of two(2)

Nurses Quarters at Daffiama Health Center.

Do you still hold the view that the constituency has seen no development?

Well, let's look at educational infrastructure.

1. Construction of 3 unit classroom block at Tuori- Worgbere.

2. Construction of 10 Unit Dormitory block at Daffiama SHS.

3. Renovation of Daffiama SHS Science Laboratory Block.

4. Construction of one Girls' Dormitory Block at Issa Youth Leadership Training Center.

5. Construction of 3 Unit Class room block at Jolinyiri.

6. Construction of 3 Unit class room block at Banonyiri primary.

7. Construction of 3 unit class room block at Daffiama( Kay Roberts School)

8. Construction of 3 Unit Class room block at Moyiri.

9. Construction of 6 Unit Storey Class room block at Daffiama SHS.

10. Construction of two 3 Unit Class room blocks under the Educational Improvement Project at Daffiama SHS.

As for electricity, I will not go there since my grandmother at Issa and elsewhere could be a better resource person on that score. Let me however update you that some of the major towns in the constituency have for the first time, seen streetlights.

I'm talking about Kojokperi, Issa, Fian, Bussie and Daffiama. Am reliably informed that the aim of the hardworking DCE, Hon Fedelis Zumankpee is to provide streetlights to all the communities in the near future. Hon. Fedelis ZUMAKPEE, may you live long for the good partnership with Hon Mathias Puazaa and H E John Dramani Mahama that has brought DBI this far.

This is what we call not just development but transformation.

It is imperative to note that the creation of the DBI district by the NDC and the accompanying numerous infrastructure alone, are unprecedented development in the constituency.

For lack of time, I will leave the rest of the work for you as assignment to find out what have been done in Agriculture, Social Infrastructure among others.

I humbly advise that you render an unqualified apology to the constituents and the general public for the many inaccuracies that characterized your presentation.

Denis Andaban.