One person reported dead at Hajj Village

The Hajj Village was thrown into a state of shock when one woman who had come to see a relative off died Sunday morning.

The deceased (name withheld) who is reported to be a resident of Kumasi New Town passed away when she was preparing to travel back home after her relative had flown on the 9th flight to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Communication Director of the Hajj Board, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, the deceased had gone to the washroom to freshen herself up for a possible return journey back to Kumasi when she slipped and fell in the process.

Mr Lamptey said unfortunately, she was pronounced dead by the Board's medical officers on their way to the hospital.

Some of her relatives whom she was traveling with made the necessary arrangement with the help of the Board and conveyed the body to Kumasi for burial processes.

Joy News learned she was buried later in the today.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]