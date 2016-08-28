Capital Bank introduces SpeedPay payment solution

Capital Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to becoming a stronger player in Ghana’s retail banking sector and a tier 1 bank with the launch of a more enhanced deposit mobilization solution, ‘SpeedPay’.

SpeedPay is a money voucher in various denominations which allows Capital Bank account holders to conveniently deposit funds into their account through their mobile phones or internet banking.

So far this year, the indigenous bank has witnessed the evolution of a new corporate brand and the development of various strategic initiatives aimed at making it a pan-African bank.

Speaking at the launch of the Bank’s SpeedPay payment solution and Allied Oil partnership in Accra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Bank, Rev. Fitzgeral Odonkor said banking is not just about developing customer focused solutions.

He says it is also about developing innovative solutions that are superior to competing solutions with speed and precision.

“This orientation has been our guiding principle from inception and culminated in Capital Bank becoming the first financial institution to develop a solution that made it possible for customers to deposit cash into their bank accounts through their mobile phones," he said.

"This solution now known as SpeedPay has evolved beyond a cash deposit solution and can be used by both customers and non-customers to make payments online through the various platform,” Rev Odonkor added.

He explained that the decision to partner Allied Oil was not only informed by the bank’s decision to practically extend banking halls and banking hours but was also largely driven by a desire to partner an ambitious Ghanaian brand that places a premium on innovative customer-focused solutions.

He took the opportunity to congratulate the hard working staff of Capital Bank for the company’s ranking as the 25th best-performing company in Ghana and the 8th best-performing bank at the recently held Ghana Club 100 Awards.

“We will like to dedicate this award to our customers for making this feat possible and most importantly we will like to assure them that we will not relent in our efforts towards delivering superior value,” happy Rev Odonkor said.

Head of Retail Banking at Capital Bank, Eunice Brocke for her part said Capital Bank kept evolving every day and every time, with the ambition of making banking easier, more accessible and reachable to all Ghanaians.

‘Speedpay’, previously called ‘Speedbanking’ was developed and introduced in 2011 to facilitate cash deposit into customers’ savings and current accounts; indeed, Capital Bank is the first bank in Ghana to bring branchless electronic cash deposit banking solution to customers.

The SpeedPay cards can also be used to pay bills, purchase tickets for events and shop online currently on the following platforms – M-Power, Knoxxi, Slydepay and Omanye.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business