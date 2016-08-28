The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it would be suicidal for Ghanaians to vote for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming election.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says given the broken promises and worsening economic environment which have characterised the eight years of the NDC it would be a “mistake” to be given another four years.

“The current administration and his leader the President is asking [Ghanaians] to renew his mandate to have another term. [When this happens] the NDC will be in power for 12 solid years effectively. It will be a mistake and I say so with all respect,” he told traditional leaders in Bolgatanga.

The NPP leader believes it was about time Ghanaians put him to the test with exactly 100 days to the December polls.

He touched on sectors of the economy which he says have taken a nose dive due to the mismanagement of nation’s revenue.

“So many of the important aspect of the national life today are all in retreat. Our economy is in poor shape. I don’t think there is any honest person in this country today who can put the hand on the chest and say the Ghana economy is working well,” he said.

He believes the increasing unemployment rate in the country is a consequence of government’s poor handling of economy reflected in the corruption of functionaries.

“Our agriculture is not working well, our industry is not working well, unemployment among our young people is reaching record proportion and all because there is no plan, there is no vision to address the problem of our people,” he said.

Mr Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to vote for him because he has worked out the plans and programmes to revive the nation’s economy.

“The most critical thing that all of us have to work on is how to improve the functioning of our economy,” he called out.

According to him, if anything is not done to change the current situation of Ghana’s economy many of the hopes of the youth would be dashed away.

“If our economy is running well jobs will be created, income levels will rise and we will have prosperity,” he said, adding, “That is the only way we will have prosperity. An economy in decline, an economy in retreat means poverty for all of us.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com