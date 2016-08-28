The grand finale of Citi FM's music talent hunt reality show, Voice factory: Gospel Edition is underway at the forecourt of Citi FM in Adabraka, Accra.

The stage is set for four the four remaining contestants to compete for the ultimate prize of GHc 5,000.

The show started in June 2016 with auditions that featured 36 talented singers who all came to minister in the studios of Citi 97.3 FM.

10 people were eventually selected and given the opportunity to minister to Citi FM listeners and more with the hope wining the GHc 5,000 prize up for grabs.

Carl Selasie, Gerard Amavi, Michelle Amankwa, Maame Abena Ankomah, Ohenewa Williams, Kwenorkie Adela, Kakra Mills Robertson, Elizabeth Joseph, Godslove Cudjoe and Natasha Odoi were the ten who started the journey.

As the weeks went by, six were eliminated courtesy of listener votes and now Godslove, Kakra, Elizabeth and Natasha are left to contest for the prize.

There’s is already some great support for the finalists already with Elizabeth’s representing with customised banner.

Renowned gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy will be ministering later tonight alongside Gospel group, The Preachers.

By: Delali Adogla Bessag/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photos by: Godwin A.. Allotey