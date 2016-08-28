6 dead in Bole gas explosion

Four people are feared dead following a gas explosion in Tinga in the Bole district. This brings to six the number of persons who are feared dead as a result of the incident.

Trailer of a fuel tanker is said to have caused the explosion. DCE for the area James Jaaga tells Joy News the police is yet to launch investigations to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion.

But the Ghana National Fire Service has been at the scene to ensure safety.

More soon...

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com