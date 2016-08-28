Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 28 August 2016 20:36 CET

6 dead in Bole gas explosion

By MyJoyOnline

Four people are feared dead following a gas explosion in Tinga in the Bole district. This brings to six the number of persons who are feared dead as a result of the incident.

Trailer of a fuel tanker is said to have caused the explosion. DCE for the area James Jaaga tells Joy News the police is yet to launch investigations to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion.

But the Ghana National Fire Service has been at the scene to ensure safety.

More soon...
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

If u fear for the world coming to an end tomorrow is already tomorrow in Australia
