Election 2016: Nana Addo Promises ‘1 Village, 1 Dam’

The 2016 flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to create at least, a dam, in every village in the Northern region, should he emerge President after the December 7, polls.

“…As far as this part of our world is concerned, I want to go further and talk about one village one dam,” the former attorney general told the traditional council at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region during his campaign tour there.

The promise comes in the wake of his controversial 'one district, one factory' promise which has been shredded by policy think tank- IMANI Africa.

According to IMANI, of the 29 promise made by the NPP so far, only one appears feasible and carefully planned.

“Only one out of the 29 promises made by the NPP is quantifiable, 14, semi-quantifiable and 14 non-quantifiable,” IMANI said in their report.

It explained: “Under governance, 8 promises were found, 3, semi-quantifiable, and one interesting promise was to create a western north region during his [Nana Addo's] tenure of office. What does the constitution say about this promise? Article 5 of the Constitution says that a commission of enquiry must show the president that there is substantive demand for a new region and a referendum conducted must entail at least 50 percent of persons entitled to vote.

“And once the vote is cast, the pass rate must be 80 percent in favour of the issue. So these provisions are to be satisfied in order for the promises to fulfilled”.

-starrfmonline