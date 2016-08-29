The National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Norman has said that, looking at the unpardonable and basic errors in the judgement by an Accra High court on the case of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Paul Afoko, it will be very dangerous against elected officers and elected flagbearers of all political parties if this contrived judgement is allowed to stand without appeal at any superior court.

Speaking on Radio Gold's flagship program "Alhaji and Alhaji", this morning, Bernard Mornah said he was "scandalized" after reading the eighty nine pages of judgement on Afoko's case. Adding that, " Paul Afoko went round throughout this country investing money and time in his campaign to get elected as a National Chairman of the NPP.

He goes into that election and gets elected, overwhelmingly by over 5,000 delegates who had traveled from accross Ghana. Then less than seventy (70) people sit somewhere in Accra and claim to have sacked him from that party. He takes the case to the law courts to seek justice, then a judge rather supports the illegal and unlawful decision taken by that odd group."

Per the judgment by Justice Anthony Yeboah, Mornah explained that, elected officers do not have security of tenure after having been elected into office to serve a prescribed term of office. To him, this ruling suggest that, when you are elected into office, some few odd people who might not like your face can orchestrate and sack you from office. The judgement further suggest that, once you have been sacked from office by some Odd group of people, you forfeit your membership right to that political party.

The PNC chairman further averred that, the danger in this contrived ruling is opened to all elected officers including Flagbearers. He called on all elected officers in the various political divide to endorse this appeal decision of Chairman Afoko "elected officers of all political parties must be much concern about the decision to appeal against this ruling by Chairman Afoko. It is not about Afoko but a constitutional subject"

Some constitutional lawyers such as Lawyer Katakyie, has stated that, Justice Anthony Yeboah "played role of a defendant in his contrived judgment." Other lawyers didn't understand why Justice Anthony Yeboah will rely on documents and evidence on record that had been earlier expunged at the Pre-trial case management stage, as basis for his ruling. These and serveral other lawyers have urged the NPP's National Chairman Paul Afoko to take this matter to the highest level for a fair hearing and a proper interpretation of their party's constitution. Meanwhile Chairman Afoko, has filed an appeal exactly one week after the ruling by the Accra High court.