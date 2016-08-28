Gas Explosion In Bole; 9 Dead

Nine people are reported dead from a gas explosion at the Tinga market in the Bole district of the Northern region.

According to Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko, several others have been injured in the explosion.

Tanko reports that the gas was contained in a long truck travelling to Wa in the Upper West region but the truck upon reaching the Tinga market exploded killing nine people including the driver and the conductor who were the only occupants of the truck.

The explosion which was fast spreading to houses in the area has been quelled by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service who arrived at the scene.

The injured were rushed to the Tinga Hospital but were later transferred to the Bole government hospital for treatment.

The explosion has caused massive damage to houses near the scene, according to Tanko.

Meanwhile, Security personnel have taken over the place.

The Police is yet to make an official statement on the incident.

