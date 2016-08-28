Foundation provides potable water to communities in UWR

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Dapuori (UWR), Aug 28, GNA - The Royal Bank Foundation, a benevolent organisation dedicated to supporting the needy in society, has provided 18 boreholes to 17 communities in the Upper West Region.

The Royal Bank Foundation, which was founded by the Late Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu, is now known as Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu and The Royal Bank Foundation.

The bank has provided water for more than 30,000 inhabitants from some selected communities in the Nadowli-Kaleo District and suburbs of Wa as well communities in the Wa Municipality, who hitherto depended solely on untreated water sources such as opened wells and streams.

Some of the community members said they had been suffering from perennial water shortages and also suffer from water borne diseases such as skin rashes, bilharzia, typhoid fever, cholera and chronic diarrhoea which they claimed had caused many deaths in the area.

Besides, domestic animals such as goats, sheep and cattle were worse hit during the dry seasons when water in the streams dried up.

Naa Baire Faalong, the Chief of Dapouri, told journalists at the inauguration of the boreholes by officials of the Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu and The Royal Bank Foundation at the weekend that several inhabitants had lost their animals through rustling as they strayed to other communities in search of water.

He said access to clean and fresh water was the main concern of community members and that the provision of potable water should not be taken for granted adding 'clean water is life and wealth for the people as it helps improve health and enhances agricultural production and incomes'.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the inhabitants for the project which had also provided troughs for use by domestic animals which are their source of livelihood and income.

Some of the boreholes are also sited close to schools to help provide clean water for pupils and students, a vision the inhabitants had lauded.

Reverend Faustell Cofi, the Board Chairman of the Foundation, said the main objective of the Foundation was to give back to society in areas of health, water and sanitation, education, culture and sports.

He said the Foundation had associated with the physically challenged to give them gainful employment, embarked on maternal and child welfare campaigns, provided assistance for mental health and special needs children and supplied potable water to people in deprived communities.

The Foundation's education policy is focused on supporting needy but brilliant children in schools, providing teaching aids to deprived schools, renovation of school buildings and promoting and supporting entrepreneurship activities among the youth, he said.

Madam Comfort Daasah, a housewife at Gbierung in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, said the provision of the boreholes would help improve health, hygiene and social outlook as well as the economic livelihoods and agricultural productivity among women.

'We will also pay more attention to our children education. We can now bath our children on time to go to school and learn,' she said.

During the rounds, journalists observed that even though the Upper West Region claimed to have an enviable water coverage of 76 per cent of the population, several communities are still without potable water supply.

