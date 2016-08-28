CODE advocates release of funds to education directorates

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 28, GNA - The Conference of Directors of Education (CODE) has advocated the release of the 20 per cent District Assembly's Common Fund meant for education to the Directorates of Education.

This, the CODE said, was needed for the running and management of education directorates in the country as the flow of government grants to those departments had been stalled for more than three years.

A communiquÃ© issued by the Conference, signed by Mr Hayford Kwadwo Osei, the National President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said delays in the release of funds such as the capitation and feeding grants were a disincentive to quality education delivery.

The Conference was of the view that contemporary issues bordering on education and its administration, particularly the expanding role of directors of education, required prompt redress.

The communiquÃ© was adopted at the CODE's 23rd annual meeting in Kumasi, under the theme: 'Investing in Quality Education for Positive Transformation of the Youth for National Development'.

Issues that relates to the overall growth of the educational sector including motivation for teachers in deprived communities, the lack of continual support and guidance from parents to their wards and logistical support for education directorates was discussed at the meeting.

It also deliberated on the need for affordable, quality, holistic and inclusive education for all Ghanaian children of school-going age as well as progress of the nation's educational system.

The communiquÃ© underscored the need for heads of schools to be encouraged in strengthening other management and supportive structures with more emphasis on the Board of Governors, Parent-Teacher-Associations and School Management Committees.

This would enable parents and other community members to give their all in support of the learning needs of children, it said.

The communiquÃ©, touching on the on-going 200 community-based school projects, urged the Government to expedite action on their completion to ensure easy accessibility for equity in education.

Furthermore, when new schools are being established, accommodation for teachers should be factored for effective academic activities, the communiquÃ© said.

