Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Politics | 28 August 2016 17:00 CET

Redesigned EC's website attracts global attention

By GNA

By Iddi Z. Yire, GNA
Accra, Aug 28, GNA - The redesigned website of the Electoral Commission (EC) has started attracting global attention, hence making the Commission more visible to the rest of the world.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the EC Chairperson, said since the launch of the website in April, there had been 161, 732 visits to the website comprising 97,175 representing 60 per cent from

Ghana, 30,725 representing 19 per cent from Kenya, 4,709 (2.91 per cent) from the United States, and 3,546 (2.19 per cent) from Sudan and other countries.

She said a total of 11,920, representing 72.29 per cent were first time visitors and 44,812 (27.71 per cent) were returning visitors.

Mrs Osei, who was speaking at the press launch of the EC's Communications Strategy, gave the assurance that the Commission was fully poised for action in the conduct of the 2016 general election.

'We are excited about the new momentum at the Commission to raise the standards further when it comes to credible elections in Africa,' she said.

The Communications Strategy Document, which is the EC's first-ever, gives a clear roadmap in support of the Commission's five-year Strategic Plan.

The 88-page document, if thoroughly implemented, would result in transforming the image of the Commission, improve its relationship with stakeholders, result in better publicity for the Commission's electoral activities and increase public confidence in it.

GNA

Politics

WE ARE COMMITTED TO PRESERVING THE DELICATE BALANCE BETWEEN A MAN AND NATURE
By: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI,HH-
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img