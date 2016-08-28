NGO advocates for respect of sexual rights

By Paul Achonga Kwode, GNA

Tamale, Aug 28, GNA - The Human Rights Advocacy Centre (HRAC), a human rights civil society organisation, has urged couples and the general public to respect each other's sexual rights to promote a healthy and responsible society.

Ms Wendy Abbey, the Technical Advisor to (HRAC), said the state must create the enabling conditions to enhance respect for sexual rights of all persons so as to prevent violence and associated deaths occasioned through disrespect for sexual rights.

Ms Abbey said this at a monitoring and evaluation workshop in Tamale organised by HRAC to strengthen civil society advocacy and monitoring on sexual and reproductive health rights in Ghana.

She said people had the rights to equality and to be free from discrimination on grounds of sex and gender and that the sexual life of a woman was taken into consideration in deciding the extent of her legal rights and protection.

Ms Abbey underscored the need for improved training for health workers as well as law enforcement agencies to respect the rights of victims of sexual violation and empathise with them during periods of distress.

She called for a total ban on female genital mutilation, child marriages and betrothal of boys and girls noting that such practices were at variance with modern standards of living.

She said measures must also be put in place to prevent workplace sexual harassments since it was an affront to workers' dignity.

Mrs Harriet Nottinson Asante, the Acting Executive Director of Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health, said it was the prerogative of the Government to provide conditions for young people to promote responsible lifestyles for the sustenance of generations yet unborn.

She said sexual and reproductive health and rights were issues of global and national concern because they were core to human existence.

Mrs Asante urged the state to legalise abortion to enable people who got pregnant without their will to be able to terminate the pregnancy.

She said there were several circumstances that abortion was required explaining that in cases where the pregnancy occurred through rape and incest, abortion could be allowed because of the circumstances of the pregnancy. GNA