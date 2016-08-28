Man remanded for defiling pupil at cemetery

Fataw Abdul,19, unemployed, has been remanded into prison custody by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old primary three pupil at the Bogoso old cemetery in the Prestea Huni/Valley District.

The accused person, who pleaded not guilty, would re-appear before the court on September 13.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah told the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that the complainant, victim and the accused person all reside at Bogoso.

He said on August 13, at 10:30 a.m., the victim was sent by her aunt to purchase foodstuffs from the Bogoso market.

Chief Inspector Amponsah said the victim left the house for the market, but instead of returning home with the items, she attended a cocktail party that was being organized at the Bogoso Golden hotel that night.

He said the victim’s aunt together with her parents and other siblings started searching for her when it was getting late but that yielded no positive results.

Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah said on the dawn of August 14, at about 03: a.m, while the party was ongoing, Abdul and his friends saw the victim and because they knew she was being searched for, they asked the accused to take care of her while they looked for other colleagues to take her home.

He said immediately Abdul’s friends left, he opted to escort the victim home alone and while on the way he dragged her to the Bogoso old cemetery and had sexual intercourse with her after which he fled the scene.

Chief Inspector Amponsah said the victim, who could not endure the pains, narrated her ordeal to her parents in tears when she got home.

He said the next day, the victim’s parents reported the case to the police and Abdul was subsequently arrested for questioning.