Bishop Obinim Performs Angelic Miracles For Member Whilst In Police Grips

A woman revealed Bishop Dr. Daniel Obinim revealed himself and performed Angelic Miracle for her whiles he (Bishop) was in police cells.

She told International God’s Way Church congregation in Kumasi that someone was owing her some amount of money and has refused to pay.

She prayed and asked Bishop Obinim and his father Jesus Christ to retrieve her money for her. She said the next day she heard Bishop had been arrested, so she was worried.

She said Bishop can’t retrieve it because he was in police cell. She slept and Bishop appeared in her dream and told her, am in cells but my spirit which has been made an Angel is not.

The woman reveals, she told Bishop Obinim to retrieve the money with interest. She narrates, Bishop told her he has given the money to a gentleman man called Wofa so he will bring the money to her the next morning .

Meanwhile this ‘Wofa ‘ in real life is someone who has been helping her physically to retrieve the money. The next morning Wofa brought some money to her, she checked and it was 1,200 ghana cedar even though the person owes her 800 Ghana cedis.

Bishop Dr. Daniel Obinim and Prophet Kinsley Bash Amuses were arrested when they reported at the Tema DOVVSU to answer questions about the flogging of two of his foster children in Church

Bishop and his Accra resident pastor were handed to the Police Headquarters by the Tema police to answer fresh fraud case levelled against him.

Scores of church members and Sympathizers besieged the Police headquarters and the Nima police station where he was kept over night

After a number of of ups and downs, the man of God was granted bail.