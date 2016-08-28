Nana Addo pledges 1 village, 1 dam to boost agric

The presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has made yet another promise barely four months to the polls in December, promising to establish one dam in every village to boost agriculture through a well planed irrigation policy.

Addressing traditional rulers at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Nana Addo said a robust irrigation policy “One Village One Dam” will make Ghana crop all year round and eventually become a net exporter of most foodstuff.

He noted that, out of 14 million hectares of land only 30,000 of them is put to use.

He said an NPP government would provide functioning irrigation infrastructure through the One Village One Dam policy to create jobs and improve food security in Ghana.

Nana Addo pledged to revamp the defunct Zuarungu Meat Factory and the Pwalugu Tomato Factory, as part of his agricultural transformation agenda.

He added that, farmers will receive massive support to increase productivity and get ready markets for exports.

He reiterated his commitment to establish the Northern Development Fund to mobilize resources and personnel to develop the North since the NDC failed SADA couldn’t salvage the plight of the North.

” It has become evident that President John Mahama cannot campaign on his failed SADA which was a vehicle for corruption”

Nana Addo promised to make every part of Ghana become a hub of its own wealth through the One District One Factory policy , where people will be engaged in various activities to improve the living standards and reduce urban migration.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on social media for more election related stories