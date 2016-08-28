MMDAs urged to channel malaria fund through GHS

The Institute of Social Research and Development (ISRAD), Ghana, has said the 0.5 per cent funds from the District Response Initiative (DRI) must be channeled through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for the prevention of malaria.

The Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) per the guidelines for the utilization of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) for 2016 fiscal year, are required to use half per cent (0.5%) of the DRI for the prevention of malaria.

Mr Issah Hassan Mubarack, the Regional Coordinator of ISRAD, during a media orientation in Wa, said it is their belief that such funds if channeled through the GHS would be better and effectively used for malaria prevention in the various districts.

He said it was for this reason coupled with the waning donor support that ISRAD initiated the “Advocacy for Malaria Stoppage (ARMS)” project to advocate for the judicious use of government funds in the fight against malaria.

He said the project would select five persons in six districts of every region of Ghana to advocate for the release of such funds to the GHS.

Mr Abdul-Wahid Dawono, Upper West Regional Deputy Health Promotion Officer, commended ISRAD for the initiative and said it was in line with the five key areas of health promotion.

Mr Salifu Regwan, the Project Officer, called for effective media partnership to ensure the effective implementation of the ARMS Project.

