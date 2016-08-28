Fidelity Bank adjudged bank of the year

Fidelity Bank Ghana has been adjudged the bank of the year 2016 for its outstanding performance in trade financing and strong financial output.

At the 15th edition of the awards ceremony which was held at the Kempinski Hotel Accra also saw the indigenous bank winning the Best Bank in Trade Deal as well as Best Corporate Social Responsibility Bank of the year.

Speaking to JOYBUSINESS, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Jim Baiden attributed the achievement to the strong performance of their trade businesses.

According to him, this is a vote of confidence in an indigenous Ghanaian bank.

Mr Baiden while taking and dedicating the award to their customers said these awards mean a lot to the bank.

Some of the winners in the various categories include Prudential Bank as Best Customer Care Bank of the year, Bank of Africa as Best Customer Services Advisory Bank of the year while Product Innovation of the year went to Stanbic Bank Ghana.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business