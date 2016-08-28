Fetish priest punishes mental patient for grandmother's sins

A 50-year-old widow is at the mercy of a fetish priest who is demanding she makes good a commitment by her late mother- in-law to pay him a cow if she gave birth to a male child.

The spiritualist insists failure in fulfilling the promise is the cause of ill-health and disappearance of the now 30-year-old son who was born out of his supposed intervention.

He wants the mother to make available a cow worth GH¢15,000 to pacify the gods as a condition for finding her missing child and curing him of the sickness.

Josephine Ampiah’s in-law, Afia Akyere, led her to consult the ‘juju’ man for assistance to enable her to give birth safely.

The old woman who is now deceased made a commitment to compensate the gods with a cow if the baby turned out to be a male and a piece of land for a female.

Seven months later, pregnant Josephine left her matrimonial home in Cape Coast for Sekondi over allegations her husband had been cheating on her.

Nine and a half months into the pregnancy, Josephine had still not given birth.

She met a fetish priestess who claimed the baby in her womb had been spiritually tied to a stake and needed to be untied.

The spiritualist took Josephine to a cemetery deep in the night for rituals after which she left the pregnant woman naked on a grave for two hours under a linguist’s watch.

Four years after Josephine gave birth, her in-law reminded her of her promise to the fetish priest but she ignored her.

Thirty years down the lane, Josephine claims her son begun complaining of a strange condition and later disappeared.

Josephine suspects her son’s plight had everything to do with her in-law’s promise to the fetish priest but it is too late as Afia Akyere and her son (Josephine’s ex-husband) are dead.

Now, the spiritualist tells Josephine to find her son, she would provide a cow worth GH15000 a demand, according to her, she is unable to meet.