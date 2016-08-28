Careless, untrue media reportage threatens Ghana's stability - Charlotte Osei

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) has challenged the media to avoid publishing careless, untrue and inaccurate stories that have the potential to threaten the stability of the country.

Charlotte Osei was the special guest of honour for the 21st Ghana Journalists Association awards night, Saturday.

Mrs Osei said she speaks as someone who works closely with the media who believes the media is one of the most important institutions in ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

"Please check everything you report on the electoral exercise and do not base your election-related reports on mere speculations and rumours," she said.

The EC chair said the Commission is committed to engaging with the media and leaving its doors wide opened as key parties in the upcoming elections.

"We are willing to explain, clarify and to educate because your failure to report accurately may create the condition for a disputed electoral outcome without basis and as a nation, we do not need that," she said.

She pleaded for a return to first principles which she said are principles and ethical values that make the journalism profession worthy of the public's respect and the protection the Constitution provides to journalists.

Making reference to the 2012 elections and the ensuing landmark petition at the Supreme Court, she said it “made journalists and most of the electorates constitutional barristers and expert election administrators.”

“So surely, the media now knows how to report on elections in a responsible manner. Our media has now moved from just reporting election results, to actually setting the election agenda and carrying a large part of the responsibility of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in our country,” she noted

However, she said, “it will not hurt to remind you that your place in history will be defined not by your mere participation in the democratic process, but by your desire and willingness to see to it that right prevails against wrong and that deserving leaders will be selected at all levels of our democracy.”

“It will not hurt to remind you that this election is not about political parties and the individuals seeking office, but is about the future of our country; and your special responsibility in helping to shape that future is non-negotiable," she added.

She further reminded journalists that they owe their freedom, and to a large extent, livelihood, to the general peace and stability of the nation adding, “whatever undermines the peace of this country also has the potential to undermine your industry and the journalism profession.”

The EC Chair said, “we must use the media to protect our most vulnerable: whether from greedy public servants who steal medical equipment meant to serve the needs of our population; or from abuse of power from any form of authority."

“Discussing trivialities from dawn to dusk on the radio about political leaders and allegations without basis in the electoral process, and allowing invectives to be poured on public persons and institutions alike, are not the reasons why we made so many sacrifices to guarantee free speech and an independent press,” she stressed.

According to her, Ghanaians live in a situation where complaints about media unfairness and excesses are rampant and worrying for a large majority of the citizenry.

“And here, I refer not only to wrong, inaccurate, defamatory, deliberately misleading articles and headlines about persons and institutions; but also untruths, errors, inaccuracies, unsubstantiated allegations which media organizations permit on their platforms by serial callers and political actors," Mrs Osei emphasised.

She noted that her checks revealed that the profession of ‘serial callers’ only exists in Ghana.

Click here to read the full speech

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]