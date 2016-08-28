Frank Adu Jnr, others honored at 15th Edition of Ghana Banking Awards

Five distinguish personalities in Ghana's banking industry have been honored with Lifetime Achievers Awards at the 15th Edition of the Ghana Banking Awards held at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

They are—Albert Essien, former CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Frank Adu Jnr. MD of CAL Bank, Joseph Nii Budu Tetteh, former MD of the then Merchant Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Founder of UT Bank, and Philip Kwasi Buabeng, a Chartered Banker and Lawyer.

The personalities were honored due to various contributions they have made to transform Ghana's banking industry.

Frank Adu Jnr

Frank Adu Jnr, is the longest serving MD in the industry, holding the position for over a decade and half.

Under Mr. Adu's leadership, CAL bank has earned various awards at the annual Ghana Banking Awards— including IT and Electronic Banking,2011, Best Bank Trade Finance in 2010, Best Trade Deal of the year 2012, and Best Bank Medium Term Loan Financing in 2007 and 2008.

Albert Essien

On his part, Mr. Essien is seen as one of Ghana's best bankers contributing to the industry across the continent.

Since retiring as Group CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated in September 2015, Mr. Essien has been providing consultancy and advisory assignments to various entities, particularly in banking finance.

He is currently the Director on the Board of LMI Holding Ghana.

Joseph Nii Budu Tetteh

Mr. Tetteh has chalked over 40 years of active life in the banking industry after joining Standard Chartered Banking Group in 1971.

He worked for Unibank and the then Merchant Bank, now UMB.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Mr. Amoabeng has an extensive experience in managing businesses through excellent customer relations, strategic and tactical business planning as well as strategic partnerships.

He is the founder of the UT Bank, after he and other partners grew it from Unique Trust Financial Service in 1997.

Philip Kwasi Buabeng

Mr. Buabeng is Chartered Banker and Lawyer, promoting banking education in Ghana and beyond.

He pioneered the establishment of the local chapter of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Koforidua in 1988.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana