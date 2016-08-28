Anas Wins 2015 GJA Journalist Of The Year Award

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been adjudged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Journalist of the Year 2015.

He took home Hyundai SUV plus a certificate and a plaque.

Anas' investigative piece on the judicial corruption scandal late 2015 shook the foundations of the revered arm of government, exposing the rot in justice delivery.

Some 22 lower court judges and 12 High Court judges were captured on video in a two-year investigative piece by the international award-winning journalist and his Tiger Eye PI team, allegedly taking bribes to influence justice.

So far, 20 of the lower court judges have been removed from office including some of their superiors.

In his acceptance speech, Anas used the occasion to express gratitude to his team and “all those” who played a role in a successful investigation.

In 2006 Anas was the GJA Journalist of the Year and picked the investigative journalist of the year prize in 2008.

Below is a list of other award winners:

Honorary Awards

1. Ideal Group

2. Global Media Alliance

3. EIB Network

4. Ghana Armed Forces

5. Good Morning Ghana

6. Viasat One

7. Mr. Bright Kwame Blewo

Best Journalist Sports Radio

Benedict Owusu – Joy News

Best Journalist Sports Print

John Viga – Ghanaian Times

Best Photo Journalist

Samuel Tei Adanu – Daily Graphic

Best Journalist Human Rights

Gabriel Obodai Togboe Ashon – Metro TV

Best Journalist Health

A. B Kaffui Kanyi – GNA

Best Journalist, Education Print

Emmanuel Baah – Daily Graphic

Best Journalist, Crime and Court

Beatrice Addo – Joy Fm

Best Journalist, Telecommunication

Samuel Doe Ablodepey – Daily Graphic

Best Journalist, News Reporting

Grace Sogbe – Revelation Newspaper

Best Journalist, Sustainable Development Goals

Joseph Opoku Gakpo – Joy Fm

Best Feature, Print

Kofi Yeboah – Revelation Newspaper

Best Journalist Rural Reporting

Kaffui Kanye – GNA

Best Journalist, Environment

Seth Kwame Boateng – Multimedia

Best Reporting, Investigation

John Viga – Ghanaian Times

Best Journalist, SME’s

Famous Kwasi Attitsogbe

Best Journalist, Oil and Gas

Dokye Kobla Akorbutu

Best Journalist, Agriculture

Gabriel Ahiabor – Daily Graphic

Dr. Nii Kotei Special Award for Best Financial Reporter

Elvis Darko – Finder

Best Print Layout

Elvis Darko – Finder

News Reporting, Electronic

Seth Kwame Boateng – Multimedia

Best Feature, Television

Seth Kwame Boateng – Multimedia

Best Journalist, Art and Entertainment

Kwasi Attitsogbe

Best Reporter, Science

Rebecca Queye – Daily Graphic

Best Reporter, Sanitation and Hygiene

Rebecca Queye – GBC 24

GJA Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist

Maxwell Akalery Adombila

-starrfmonline