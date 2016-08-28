Anas Wins 2015 GJA Journalist Of The Year Award
Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been adjudged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Journalist of the Year 2015.
He took home Hyundai SUV plus a certificate and a plaque.
Anas' investigative piece on the judicial corruption scandal late 2015 shook the foundations of the revered arm of government, exposing the rot in justice delivery.
Some 22 lower court judges and 12 High Court judges were captured on video in a two-year investigative piece by the international award-winning journalist and his Tiger Eye PI team, allegedly taking bribes to influence justice.
So far, 20 of the lower court judges have been removed from office including some of their superiors.
In his acceptance speech, Anas used the occasion to express gratitude to his team and “all those” who played a role in a successful investigation.
In 2006 Anas was the GJA Journalist of the Year and picked the investigative journalist of the year prize in 2008.
Below is a list of other award winners:
Honorary Awards
1. Ideal Group
2. Global Media Alliance
3. EIB Network
4. Ghana Armed Forces
5. Good Morning Ghana
6. Viasat One
7. Mr. Bright Kwame Blewo
Best Journalist Sports Radio
Benedict Owusu – Joy News
Best Journalist Sports Print
John Viga – Ghanaian Times
Best Photo Journalist
Samuel Tei Adanu – Daily Graphic
Best Journalist Human Rights
Gabriel Obodai Togboe Ashon – Metro TV
Best Journalist Health
A. B Kaffui Kanyi – GNA
Best Journalist, Education Print
Emmanuel Baah – Daily Graphic
Best Journalist, Crime and Court
Beatrice Addo – Joy Fm
Best Journalist, Telecommunication
Samuel Doe Ablodepey – Daily Graphic
Best Journalist, News Reporting
Grace Sogbe – Revelation Newspaper
Best Journalist, Sustainable Development Goals
Joseph Opoku Gakpo – Joy Fm
Best Feature, Print
Kofi Yeboah – Revelation Newspaper
Best Journalist Rural Reporting
Kaffui Kanye – GNA
Best Journalist, Environment
Seth Kwame Boateng – Multimedia
Best Reporting, Investigation
John Viga – Ghanaian Times
Best Journalist, SME’s
Famous Kwasi Attitsogbe
Best Journalist, Oil and Gas
Dokye Kobla Akorbutu
Best Journalist, Agriculture
Gabriel Ahiabor – Daily Graphic
Dr. Nii Kotei Special Award for Best Financial Reporter
Elvis Darko – Finder
Best Print Layout
Elvis Darko – Finder
News Reporting, Electronic
Seth Kwame Boateng – Multimedia
Best Feature, Television
Seth Kwame Boateng – Multimedia
Best Journalist, Art and Entertainment
Kwasi Attitsogbe
Best Reporter, Science
Rebecca Queye – Daily Graphic
Best Reporter, Sanitation and Hygiene
Rebecca Queye – GBC 24
GJA Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist
Maxwell Akalery Adombila
-starrfmonline