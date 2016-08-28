KNUST TV to broadcast educational programmes to aid less endowed schools

A proposed initiative by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to aid second-cycle students, especially, of less-endowed schools will soon have tuition support through a regular educational broadcast.

This will come to fruition when the university's television station (Tek TV) becomes operational.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, said the initiative will reduce the effect of the high attrition rate of good quality teachers in rural schools.

Interacting with the Kumasi management and staff of Multimedia Group Limited during a courtesy call, Professor Obiri-Danso said other social challenges will receive attention to impact positively on people.

“If for instance, the best mathematics teacher is in Mfantsipim, then we will record his tutorials and broadcast it. So those, especially, in the less-endowed schools can sit in the comfort of their schools and listen to what the teacher is teaching,’’ he explained.

Professor Obiri–Danso also announced the university has initiated processes to introduce communication studies programs.

He reiterated the university’s resolve to increase female enrolment for science, technology and engineering courses adding “the women are so important and if we want to grow as a nation, then the women should be at the forefront of education.”

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Samuel Nii Odai, stressed the need for the media, as stakeholders, to work closely with the university.

Jim Aglah, the General Manager of Kumasi Business Unit of Multimedia Group, said the visit was to congratulate the new Vice-Chancellor following his recent elevation to the high office.

Mr Aglah believes there are opportunities to leverage collaboration between the company and the university.