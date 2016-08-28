Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Libya | 28 August 2016 12:20 CET

Libya forces push into last IS-held areas of Sirte

By AFP
Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed government gather next to tanks on August 27, 2016 in Sirte during a military operation to clear the Islamic State group from the city. By Mahmud Turkia (AFP)
Sirte (Libya) (AFP) - Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed unity government pushed Sunday into the last areas of Sirte held by the Islamic State group in what was the jihadists' coastal stronghold, a spokesman said.

"Our forces entered the last areas held by Daesh in Sirte: district number one and district number three," said Rida Issa, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

"The final battle for Sirte has started", he added.

