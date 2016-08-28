Libya | 28 August 2016 12:20 CET
Libya forces push into last IS-held areas of Sirte
Sirte (Libya) (AFP) - Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed unity government pushed Sunday into the last areas of Sirte held by the Islamic State group in what was the jihadists' coastal stronghold, a spokesman said.
"Our forces entered the last areas held by Daesh in Sirte: district number one and district number three," said Rida Issa, using an Arabic acronym for IS.
"The final battle for Sirte has started", he added.