Libya forces push into last IS-held areas of Sirte

Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed government gather next to tanks on August 27, 2016 in Sirte during a military operation to clear the Islamic State group from the city. By Mahmud Turkia (AFP)

Sirte (Libya) (AFP) - Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed unity government pushed Sunday into the last areas of Sirte held by the Islamic State group in what was the jihadists' coastal stronghold, a spokesman said.

"Our forces entered the last areas held by Daesh in Sirte: district number one and district number three," said Rida Issa, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

"The final battle for Sirte has started", he added.