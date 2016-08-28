Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 28 August 2016

Finals of Citi FM’s Voice Factory [Gospel edition] comes off today

By CitiFMonline

The hard work of one talented singer will pay off later today at the grand finale of Citi FM's music talent hunt reality show, Voice  today [Sunday] at 6: 30 pm.

Renowned gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy is scheduled to grace the finale with ministrations  alongside  Gospel group , The Preachers, who will also minister on the night.

The show started in June with auditions that featured 36 talented singers who all came to minister in the studios of Citi 97.3 FM.

10 people were eventually selected and given the opportunity to minister to Citi FM listeners and more with the hope wining the grand prize GHc 5,000.

Carl Selasie, Gerard Amavi, Michelle Amankwa, Maame Abena Ankomah, Ohenewa Williams, Kwenorkie Adela, Kakra Mills Robertson, Elizabeth Joseph, Godslove Cudjoe and Natasha Odoi were the ten who started the journey.

As the weeks went by, six were eliminated and now Godslove, Kakra, Elizabeth and Natasha are left to contest for the prize.

On Sunday, they will face off for the final to the glory of God, and the winner would be deserving of the GHc 5,000 grand prize.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

