Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 28 August 2016 09:36 CET

Anas Aremeyaw Anas wins Journalist of the year 2015

By MyJoyOnline

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has emerged the Journalist of the year 2015 for his investigative piece on the judicial corruption scandal.

His work exposed some 22 Lower Court Judges and 12 High Court Judges who were caught on tape taking bribes to undermine justice.

For the first time in the history of the Ghana Journalists Association Awards, Anas Aremeyaw Anas received a brand new Hyundai Sports Utility Vehicle – SUV as his prize.

Below is the list of some winners on the night.
Best journalist in sports [radio]: Benedict Owusu [Joy news] – Juju in football Best journalist in sports

Crime and court: Beatrice Adu [Joy FM] – Corrosive love

Sustainable development goals: Joseph Opoku Gakpo [Multimedia] – Jungle poor

Environment: Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] – Candidate for death

SME: Famous Kwesi Atitsobi [Multimedia] – Juice from the baobab

News reporting electronic: Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] -Talented arts in prison

Teachers for television: Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] – Locked and forgotten

Arts entertainment and tourism Famous Atitsobi [Multimedia] – Mole Ghana’s wide life for tourism

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

General News

'Akwankyer3,'a secret formula use by God to outwit the devil,satan, your enemy.
By: lamptey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img