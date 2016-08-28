Anas Aremeyaw Anas wins Journalist of the year 2015

Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has emerged the Journalist of the year 2015 for his investigative piece on the judicial corruption scandal.

His work exposed some 22 Lower Court Judges and 12 High Court Judges who were caught on tape taking bribes to undermine justice.

For the first time in the history of the Ghana Journalists Association Awards, Anas Aremeyaw Anas received a brand new Hyundai Sports Utility Vehicle – SUV as his prize.

Below is the list of some winners on the night.

Best journalist in sports [radio]: Benedict Owusu [Joy news] – Juju in football Best journalist in sports

Crime and court: Beatrice Adu [Joy FM] – Corrosive love

Sustainable development goals: Joseph Opoku Gakpo [Multimedia] – Jungle poor

Environment: Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] – Candidate for death

SME: Famous Kwesi Atitsobi [Multimedia] – Juice from the baobab

News reporting electronic: Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] -Talented arts in prison

Teachers for television: Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] – Locked and forgotten

Arts entertainment and tourism Famous Atitsobi [Multimedia] – Mole Ghana’s wide life for tourism

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com