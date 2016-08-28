The Deputy Spokesperson of the 2016 National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has downplayed the criticisms that followed President John Mahama’s decision to gift the Abudu Regent a new Toyota Fortuner ahead of an election.

The gift, which was given during President Mahama’s campaign tour of the Northern Region, was said to be in fulfillment of his promise to give the regent, Boling-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, a new car to facilitate his movement.

But the Ghana Integrity Initiative and other civil society groups have insisted that such gift giving amounts to an abuse of incumbency.

Speaking to Citi News' Umaru Sanda Amadu however, Mr. Ofosu Kwakye retorted that the President will make such donations if need be in this electioneering season.

He asserted that the gift was not from the State but from the President’s personal coffers adding that, “if it were the State, it would have been stated clearly. It was a personal gift that the President gave based on a request the chief made.”

“People make requests of him and if he has the capacity to meet those requests, I don't think there is anything wrong with it. I don't see that as a problem at all,” Mr. Ofosu Kwakye argued.

Endorsement from Chiefs

President Mahama’s just ended tour of the Northern Region also saw him receive endorsement from a few chiefs despite recent calls by the National House of Chiefs to various traditional leaders across the country to desist from partisan politics.

Kpembewura Bismark Haruna

The Paramount Chief of the Tatale traditional area in the Zabzugu-Tatale constituency in the Northern Region, Obore Gariba Yankosor II, backed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for victory in the polls, and also enskinned President Mahama as a sub chief along side gifts of a bull, 100 tubers of yam and two doves.

The Kpembewura, Bismark Haruna, also pledged the support of every Gonja living everywhere for the NDC flagbearer against warnings from the National House of Chiefs.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

