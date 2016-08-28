Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur’s convoy and some journalists were involved in an accident on the Winneba-Cape Coast highway, Saturday afternoon.

Although Mr Amissah-Arthur was unhurt, the accident left four persons including journalists and presidential bodyguards injured.

The Vice-President was traveling to Dominase for the 20th anniversary of Nana Kwebu Ewusi and also to celebrate Akwambo festival with the people.

The accident occured at Gomoa Adams, near Nsakyire junction on the Winneba – Cape Coast highway.

Eyewitness said Mr Amissah-Arthur’s motorcade tried to stop a speeding vehicle, which failed to slow down for the convoy.

As a result, the driver was unable to control the speeding car and crashed into one of the black SUV V8 vehicles in the convoy and summersaulted into the nearby bush.

The SUV involved in the accident is reported to be the emergency vehicle used by Mr Amissah-Arthur’s security personnel to carry guns and other related security items.

Joy News gathers two journalists from Radio Gold and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) as well as some security personnel of the veep were in the SUV when the accident happened.

