Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas was on Saturday crowned the overall best journalist of the year 2015 at the 21st Ghana Journalist Awards (GJA).

For his prize he took home a brand new Hyundai SUV.

Anas' award was due to his recent exposé on corruption in the judiciary. He captured 34 judges on video allegedly taking bribes to compromise justice.

So far, 26 of the judges have been sacked after being found guilty of the charges proffered against them.

The 21st GJA awards was on the theme: “Media for Undisputed and Peaceful 2016 Election: The Support of Civil Society.”

In all, over 20 awards were given to journalists in various categories.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, who was the guest speaker at the ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the State House admonished journalists to be circumspect in their reportage this election year.

She used the opportunity to condemned the use of intemperate language in the media and urged them to double check their facts before publishing their stories.

“Do not base your reportage on mere speculations,” she added.

Charlotte Osei also called for collaborative effort from stakeholders, civil society and the media for a peaceful election.

She was however confident that the commission will organize another successful election in the history of Ghana on December 7, 2016.

Below is the full list of award winners at the GJA Awards:

Overall best journalist:

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Best journalist in sports [radio]:

Benedict Owusu [Joy news] – Juju in football

Best journalist in sports [print]:

John Vigah [Graphic] – Accra sports stadium: A death trap

Photojournalism:

Samuel Tei Adenoh [Ghanaian Times] – Crossing the deadly Madina-Adentan road

Human rights:

Gabriel Obodai Togbor Ashong [Metro TV] – Neglected souls

Health:

A.B. Kafui [GNA] – Poison in a calabash

Education [print]:

Emmanuel Baah [Daily Graphic] – Acquiring knowledge the perilous way

Crime and court:

Beatrice Adu [Joy FM] – Corrosive love

Telecommunication:

Samuel Ablodepay [Daily Graphic] – Technology to define future banking

News reporting print:

Grace Sogbey [The Revelation newspaper] – No preaching

Sustainable development goals:

Joseph Opoku Gakpo [Multimedia] – Jungle poor

Teachers [print]:

Kofi Yeboah [The Revelation newspaper]

Rural reporting:

Kafui Kanyi [GNA] – My baby my farm

Environment:

Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] – Candidate for death

Best Investigative report:

John Vegah [Ghanaian Times] – Hazardous waste

SME:

Famous Kwesi Atitsobi [Multimedia] – Juice from the baobab

Oil and Gas:

Dotse Konbla Aklobotu [Graphic Business] – Why Ghana must invest in oil business

Agriculture:

Gabriel Ahiabor [Daily Graphic] – Fish for livelihood



Financial reporter:

Elvis Darko [The Finder] – Government cripples bank

Best print layout

The Finder newspaper

News reporting electronic:

Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] -Talented arts in prison

Teachers for television:

Seth Kwame Boateng [Multimedia] – Locked and forgotten

Arts entertainment and tourism

Famous Atitsobi [Multimedia] – Mole Ghana's wide life for tourism

Best reporter in science:

Rebecca Quaye [Daily Graphic] – Clinical trials not rocket science

Sanitation and hygiene:

Rebecca Awuah – GBC 24

GJA Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist:

Maxwell Akalaare Adombila

Honorary awards:

Good morning Ghana

Viasat1

Ghana Armed forces

Ideal Finance

Bright Blewu – GJA General Secretary

EIB network

Global Media Alliance

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

