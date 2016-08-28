My Nephew, Even The Late Mills Lost Trust In Mahama

This is a retrospective commentary of the remedial history tutorials I gave to my nephew, and I would like to share with my dearest readers.

President Mahama’s critics continue to accuse him of being incompetent and corrupt. And, interestingly, Mahama’s critics maintain that their assertions are undergirded by two thematic factors.

First, the critics are claiming that President Mahama has failed to improve on Ghana’s socio-economic standards of living, hence the incompetent tag.

Secondly, the erstwhile Attorney General, Martin Amidu’s exposition about the late Mills apparent distrust of Mahama over the dubious aircrafts deal, which had invariably earned him corrupt appellation

As a matter of fact, the commentators of our economy have been predicting economic downslide since President Mahama and his NDC government took over the governance of the country (Bawumiah 2015, 2016; World Bank 2016).

For example, according to Dr Bawumiah, in the last seven years alone under this NDC government, Ghana’s total debt has ballooned from GH¢9.5 billion to a projected GH¢99 billion by the end of 2015.

“What is clear is that, 90% (i.e. GHC89.5 billion) of Ghana’s total debt since independence has been accumulated under this NDC government from 2009-2015 i.e. the last seven years” (cityfmonline.com).

Moreover, the high inflation rate remain elevated at 18.5% in February 2016 compared to 17.7% in February 2015, even after the Central Bank’s 500 bps policy rate hikes. Ghana’s economic growth slowed for the fourth consecutive year to an estimated 3.4% in 2015 from 4% in 2014 as energy rationing, high inflation, and ongoing fiscal consolidation weighed on economic activity (World Bank, 2016).

It is against this background that Mahama’s critics insist he is incompetent, and I have no reason to confute their claims, my nephew.

Apparently, Mr Amidu has come out audaciously to tell the whole nation that the late President Mills set up a committee to investigate his then supposedly spendthrift Vice President(Mahama) on what he(Mills) perceived as an irrevocable dishonesty on the part of his Vice Mahama.

All the same, the late Mills) could not put his foot down and woefully allowed the committee to somehow turn a blind eye to his directives.

As a matter of fact, there are serious questions here that discerning Ghanaians must probe: is President Mahama indeed incompetent, a scattergood or corrupt?

And more so was the late Mills really unhappy about the conduct of his then Vice President, Mahama?

Moreover, did the Committee refuse to carry out President Mills directives?

My nephew, please pay attention while I try to pin the ostensible straddled jigsaw together.

First, let us mull over the former Attorney General, Mr Martin Amidu’s revelations on the corruption allegations.

It would be recalled that a few years ago, Mr Amidu came out and told the whole nation that in July 2011 there was a hue and cry about the prices for the acquisition of five (5) aircrafts for the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr Amidu asseverated: “even though on 26th July 2011 the late Prof. Mills attempted to defend the purchase of the five aircrafts, he became convinced of the necessity to set up a committee to investigate those purchases”.

The overarching question here is: was the late Mills had a coruscation of suspicion on his mind and felt Mahama was trying to rip off the nation?

In a way, reflective thinkers can conclude that the late Mills was not happy with the deal. And, if that was not the case, why would he set up a committee to investigate Mahama, the architect of the whole deal?

In fact, it is an indictment on President Mahama and therefore the honest thing for him to do now is to come out and repudiate the corruption allegations, not just by words, but through actions. That is, President Mahama must do the honest thing by allowing the committee set up by late President Mills to resume its work immediately without any constraints.

By doing this, discerning Ghanaians will then take him (President Mahama) more seriously about his never ending claims of not being a corrupt leader and doing everything possible to fight the existential corruption.

Mr Amidu’s averment continues: “a Committee to Investigate the Processes of the Acquisition of Five Aircrafts (5) including Embraer 190 Aircraft and hanger for the Ghana Armed Forces consisting of Mr. William Aboah, Mr. George Amoah, and Brig. Gen. Allotey (Rtd) former Judge Advocate-General was put together”.

Based on the preceding revelations, I have no doubts whatsoever in my mind that Mr Amidu’s story is credible. First, Mr. Amidu has gone ahead and named the members of the committee set up by the late President Mills.

Secondly, the fact that none of the committee members has come out to repudiate or disassociate themselves from the allegations gives credence to Mr Amidu’s averment. The big question then is why have they kept quiet? Your guess is as good as mine.

Mr Amidu further avouched : “the terms of reference of the Committee as I was instructed and drafted them for the late President were: “(i) to investigate the processes adopted in selecting, negotiating, and agreeing on the acquisition of the aircrafts; (ii) to investigate the competitive advantage, prices of the aircrafts and the level of economic and financial due diligence conducted by relevant agencies in the process of acquisition of the aircrafts; and (iii) to investigate any other matter that in the opinion of the Committee is reasonably related to the foregoing terms of reference”. “Pressure groups never allowed the Committee to take off”.

“But the very fact that the late President Mills even contemplated this committee meant that he was uncomfortable with and suspicious of the alleged inflated prices of the aircrafts”.

My nephew, there we go. Amazing revelations! Did pressure groups indeed interfere with the work of a committee set up by President of the nation? Were the pressure groups from the ruling party? If so, do they have vested interests in the purchasing of the aircrafts or what?

Anyway, my nephew, whatever their reasons may be, their actions were unlawful, and can best be described as an attempt to pervert the cause of justice. Are we really serious as a nation at all, my nephew? How on earth can pressure groups mulishly and selfishly interfere in a legitimate committee’s work?

You see, my nephew, our problem as a nation is, we have sycophant, incompetent and ‘nodding yes men and women’ who are only interested in amassing wealth at the expense of the masses. So they would go to every extent to achieve such objective.

Undeniably, the Late President Mills put his trust in Mahama, but if we are to believe Mr. Amidu’s account of the corruption saga, we can then deduce that Mahama betrayed the trust the late Mills reposed in him. It therefore explains why the late President Mills set up a committee to investigate him.

In fact, there are serious issues here that need to be considered by the voting public. For, if, indeed the late President Mills did not trust Mahama prior to his death, why should discerning Ghanaians go ahead and hand over our sovereignty to a supposedly untrustworthy?

My nephew, it is important to note that the President of a nation is a serious job, and as such it requires a serious and committed person.

Therefore, if corruption cases are hanging on the neck of an individual who is looking after the national coffers, and has so far unwilling to seriously disprove such allegations, then discerning Ghanaians have to be really careful about handing him another term in office.

K. Badu, UK.

