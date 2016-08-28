Young Professional Accountants Holds 2016 Conference

The long awaited conference organized by Young Professional Accountants Network (YPAN Ghana) in collaboration with various professional accounting bodies in Ghana and USA is scheduled to be held at Coconut Groove Hotel, Accra on 17th September, 2016.

The conference will under the theme “Raising Accountants to be Business Leaders,” share ideas usually in the form of short but powerful talks and presentation from excellent speakers.

The 2016 Young Accountants Conference which is scheduled to kick off from 03:00pm-7:00pm at Coconut Groove Hotel, Accra has limited tickets are available for sale.

Oheneba Kwabena Kena, Founder of YPAN Ghana said the conference comes with a full line-up of five renowned guests in the fields of accounting, finance and auditing with strong connections to Ghana.

He indicated that this is the biggest annual event that brings together the world's leading thinkers and doers to share ideas that matter in any discipline — economy, accounting, finance, business and national development.

According to him, this inspirational summit is aim at finance, business and chartered accountants across the length and breadth of Ghana with the focus of raising business leaders for this generation and beyond.

He posited that there will be a fantastic mix of inspirational and industry speakers, designed to leave a lasting impression on attendees, maximizing their conference experience and ensuring participants are able to demonstrate those strategies and ideas in their personal lives.

“The talks will be filmed and shared on the YPAN Ghana YouTube channel - an opportunity to showcase some of the best and brightest business leaders in Africa on the global stage,” said Oheneba Kwabena Kena.

Profile of the speakers

The young professional in the world of finance and accounting will have the opportunity to host Ayesha Bedwei. Ayesha was also named as a Finalist for Ghana as “Africa’s most Influential Women in Business and Government 2014” awards organized by CEO Communications of South Africa. She is a Partner in PwC based in Ghana and in addition to this, Ayesha holds leadership positions within PwC in the areas of; Corporate Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion, responsible for PwC’s West Market Area (Ghana, Nigeria and Liberia); Energy, leading PwC’s Africa Region; and Learning and Education, where she leads for Ghana.

Professor Kwame Omane Antwi is the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG). He is a chartered accountant, and a university teacher of thirty-three years standing. Since 1979, he has followed a career path rich in variety with experience in Education, Industry, Commerce and Public Practice in Ghana, Liberia, UK and USA.

Dr. Daniel Ashley-Calvinson, is President of International Institute of Forensic Accountants, USA. Dr. Daniel Calvinson-Ashley is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Forensic Investigations Professional, Certified Forensic Auditor, Chartered Certified Forensic Accountant, Chartered Anti-Corruption Professional, Chartered Financial Crime Analyst, Financial and Investment Analyst, Certified Financial Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified General Forensic Accountant, Certified International Forensic Auditor and a Financial and Economic Crime Consultant.

Mr. Sydney Casely Hayford, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Media Service. He is a Chartered Accountant and Financial Consultant with a huge media interest.

Young Professional Accountants Network Ghana is a non- profit organization established to raise young professionals in the world of accounting and finance from the various professional accounting bodies to make positive impact on the economy and society as a whole.

The Young Accountants Conference is attended by professionals in the world of finance, accounting, treasury and audit.

Also, attendees includes chartered accountants form the various professional bodies and organizations in Ghana and USA, finance and accounting professionals which includes CEOs, Managing Directors, Finance Directors, Accounts Directors, Account Officers and Audit Officers etc.