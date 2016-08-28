Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Press Release | 28 August 2016 01:42 CET

RE: Golden Sunbeam International College of Science And Technology Unaccredited

By Golden Sunbeam International College of Science and Technology
File Photo

The attention of Golden Sunbeam International College of Science and Technology (G.S.I.C.S.T) has been drawn to reports circulating in the media that classifies the school as unaccredited.

We wish to state categorically that this reportage is false and misleading.

The Golden Sunbeam International College of Science and Technology in November 2015 received Institutional and Program Accreditation from the National Accreditation Board of Ghana and has been licensed to run its respective courses.

The College has also been accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana.

While we acknowledge the importance of the media in public information and education, we wish to state explicitly that this reportage is in bad taste and demands that the story be pulled down to avoid causing panic among parents, prospective students as well as the general public whom we are committed to serve with quality education.

Thank you.
Signed:
Mr Emmanuel Ohene Opare Jr
Chief Operations Officer
Golden Sunbeam International
College of Science & Technology

Press Release

