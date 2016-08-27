Soka Gakkai International calls for peaceful election

By Sarah Agyekum/ Belinda Kusorgbor, GNA

Accra, Aug. 27, GNA - The leadership of Soka Gakkai International (SGI)-Ghana has admonished Ghanaians to protect the peace and dignity of the country to avoid conflicts before, during and after this year's election.

He said the future generation would not forgive Ghanaians if the peace being enjoyed was destroyed.

Mr Simon Ampadu, the Accra Regional Headquarters Leader of SGI-Ghana, said this during the presentation of the organisation's Election 2016 Peace Proposal on the theme: 'Respect for the Dignity of Life is the Foundation for Peace' to the Ga Traditional Council in James Town, Accra.

He said SGI is a Buddhist organisation with over 12 million members in 192 countries worldwide, including Ghana.

He said: 'The philosophy gives respect for differences in colour, race, tribe, gender, religious affiliation, political affiliation and wealth among others.'

Mr Ampadu said the SGI focused on 'one nation, one people and one destiny, as in the patriotic song; 'Arise Ghana Youth.'

He said transforming differences into a united mission and creating value out of the December election would see Ghana develop eternal peace and prosperity.

'Ghana must learn from bitter experiences of war from nations close to us. Instead of conflict and war, let us use constructive dialogue and abhor violence. We are one people with one destiny living within one nation,' he added.

Mr Ampadu said SGI- Ghana, had for the past six months, prayed for a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the election with the hope that Ghana would once again emerge victorious.

He indicated that Mr Daisaku Ikeda, the SGI President, declared in 1960 that Ghana in the 21st century would be the nation to lead Africa to bring peace to the world.

Nii Adote Otinkor II, the Sempe Mantse, said he was happy with what the SGI organisation had outlined in its proposal towards maintaining the peace prior to the election.

He said Ghanaians are one people irrespective of their political and cultural differences and called on all to practice peace in deeds and not only in words.

Mr Thomas Nii Boye Ashong, the Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, said political parties may change but Ghana would remain the same, and as such every Ghanaian should get involved to promote peace.

'Let us all try to maintain the peace because we cannot move to a different country should there be war,' he said.

Mr Ashong gave the assurance that the proposal would be presented to government to act accordingly to ensure a peaceful country.

