General News | 27 August 2016 22:36 CET

Amissah Arthur's convoy involved in an accident; journalists, bodyguards injured

By MyJoyOnline

Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur's convoy and some journalists were involved in an accident on the Winneba-Cape Coast highway, Saturday afternoon.

Although Mr Amissah-Arthur was unhurt, the accident left four persons including journalists and presidential bodyguards injured.

The Vice-President was traveling to Dominase for the 20th anniversary of Nana Kwebu Ewusi and also to celebrate Akwambo festival with the people.

Eyewitness said Mr Amissah-Arthur's motorcade tried to stop a speeding vehicle, which failed to slow down for the convoy.

As a result, the driver was unable to control the speeding car and crashed into one of the black SUV V8 vehicles in the convoy and summersaulted into the nearby bush.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline

