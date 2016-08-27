Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 27 August 2016 21:36 CET

Wesley Girls alum graduates as medical doctor with record 12 awards

By CitiFMonline

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences graduation saw a young lady sweep 12 out of 15 awards shattering the initial record of 8 out of 15.

Fathia Ayodele Kareem, an alum of the Wesley Girls High School, was sworn in today [Saturday] as a medical doctor where she picked up the dozen prizes to adulation on social media.

In 2015, the Traffic Avenue on Citi FM welcomed 24-year-old Charles Djugbah who broke the then 40-year old record by raking in 8 awards at the end of his seven-year course at the university.

But Charles’ record stood for just a year with Fathia setting a new benchmark of excellence for future classes.

An understandably overjoyed Fathia spoke to citifmonline and expressed her gratitude to God for seeing her through her seven year journey in medicine.

The future is undoubtedly bright for Fathia and she hopes to narrow in on pediatrics/child care, a field for which she garnered the Ben Baffoe-Bonnie prize for Child Care.


Photos courtesy Facebook
By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

