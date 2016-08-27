EC warned against ending Continuous Voter Registration exercise

The Vice Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament has cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) against plans to end the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise on Saturday, August 27.

Kofi Osei Ameyaw says it would be a violation of the country’s Electoral Laws.

The exercise, which is aimed at providing eligible voters, the opportunity to either register anew, or get their details verified kick-started on August 19 of this month and is ending today.

But Mr Osei Ameyaw has warned the EC against ending the exercise saying the EC would be committing an illegality if it goes ahead with such.

"How can something that is said to be continuous and then end? We should check the regulations because once the parties have consented to the Continuous Voter Registration it cannot stop until two months to elections," he said.

Furthermore, he argued that the laws states that two months to election the registration should not stop adding those who come two months to the election can only voter in the next public election.

"So I don't see why the EC can deprive citizens from entering the register when it is not two months to the lection," he maintained.

But Head of Communication at the Electoral Commission, Eric Dzakpasu tells Joy News the processes that the EC would have to undertake in the lead-up to the election makes it almost impossible for the exercise to continue.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]