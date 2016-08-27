Royal Bank donates 18 boreholes to communities in Upper West

The TRB Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Royal Bank has donated 18 boreholes worth GH¢504,000 to communities in the Upper West Region.

Board chairman of the Foundation, Rev. Faustell Asogba Coffie who donated the boreholes to the communities at separate ceremonies urged the beneficiary communities to take good care boreholes to enable them last long.

The TRB foundation has outline a yearly program to drill and donate at least 60 boreholes across the country to communities that are in dire need of water.

‘‘Most of the diseases we have are waterborne and therefore if we are able to go to communities where these diseases are prevalent and provide them portable water, they will no longer go to the stream to compete with animals for water or go to open wells where it is infested with diseases," Rev Coffie said.

Some of the beneficiary communities included Napogubakole, Kpazie, Sing, Jonga Gbierong, Boli and Kabenye. The rest are Kuntaali, Loho, Tangasia, Dambelle, Cherisampina, Kaahaa, Wa Huriya E/A and Wa Jamboree .

He urged them to do everything to maintain it and also ensure that the environment is kept clean.

A member of the beneficiary communities, Mohammed Kudus from the Wa Jamboree area promised to ensure that the borehole is well kept.

"Our borehole will be the best in terms of keeping a clean and safe environment around so it will serve as an exemple for others to follow," he promised.

Rural water coverage in the Upper West Region is pegged at 77.7 percent and with the donation of these boreholes particularly in communities where water is hard to come by, it will not only quench the long thirst of the people but also improve the health of the people.

