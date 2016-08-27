C/Region NDC Outdoors Campaign Team

The Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has charged the supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), to start a door to door campaign in order to retain President John Dramani Mahama in power and also increase their parliamentary seats in the central region.

He said the NDC government has done enough for the people of the central region and he is optimistic the region would also reward the party in the upcoming polls.

At the ceremony to launch the regional campaign task force at Agona Swedru, he emphasized the party and it's presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama are poised to win the upcoming elections by avoiding a second round.

“We have a party that is not divided and we are ready to retain power so vote for President Mahama and our twenty-three parliamentary candidates who are ready to work for you. And let me also add that, President Mahama is winning this election one touch. I know you are also working to achieve the agenda twenty seats.” he stated.

He entreated the supporters to campaign on the achievements in the “green book” which he said is the bait to lure votes for the ruling party.

The Central Regional Campaign Coordinator, Cassiel Ato Forson, urged the supporters to compare the eight years of the erstwhile NPP administration to the NDC's current administration on developmental issues as they reach the electorates for votes.

He added that president John Dramani Mahama's administration has revamped all defunct factories, invested in agriculture and built a resilient economy for industries to increase production and also employ more youth in 2017.

“You and I know that president Mahama's administration in a short time has revamped all the defunct factories including the Komenda Sugar factory and the Kumasi shoe factory. Who said we are not doing well in the agriculture industry? We have been able give out free fertilizers, free seedlings and expanded the fishing industry by helping the fishermen to acquire outboard motors. We have managed the economy well on a strong foundation which would employ more youth in 2017. The inflation is going down for industries to produce more.” he added.

The Deputy Finance Minister asserted that, no party in Ghana can reduce cooperate tax by 50 percent when voted into power as been touted by the opposition NPP.

“I have heard somebody saying he would reduce taxes by fifty percent when he wins power. I want to ask that person that corporate tax in Ghana is twenty-five percent so it means reducing it by fifty percent would take us to twelve and half percent, he should show me one African country who's corporate tax is twelve and half percent and also point out to me one lower middle income country who's corporate tax is twenty-five percent? It's true that talk is cheap and the truth is one,” he noted.

The NDC won sixteen seats out of the twenty-three seats in the 2012 elections, and is aiming to secure twenty seats in the December polls.

Members of the Central Regional 2012 Elections Campaign Task Force

Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson -Deputy Minister of Finance, Regional Campaign Coordinator

Hon. Ben Allotey Jacobs -Regional Chairman

Hon. Kweku Rickett -Hagan, regional minister, Member

Mr. Sampson Ahianyo- Regional Secretary, Member

Hon. Sam Nana Brew- Butler, Member

Hon. Mrs. Sati Ocran -member of National Executive Committee, Member

Hon. Lawyer E. K. T Addo -Rep of Former Regional Ministers, Member

Mr. Peter Kofi Ashia -Regional Organizer, Member

Mr. Kwesi Dawood -Regional Communication Officer, Member

Madam Ekuwa Swanzy -Regional Women Organizer, Member

Mr. Ishmael Prah -Regional Youth Organizer, Member

Mr. Yaw Asiedu -Regional Director of Elections, Member

Hon. Ekow Okyere Panyin -MPs rep, Member

Hon. Bossman Osei Hyiaman -MMDCEs rep, Member

Hon. 'Silent ', Member

– citifmonline